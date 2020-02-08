“Azerbaijan’s democratic development will strengthen after the parliamentary elections”: Hakki Keskin:

BAKU, FEB 08 – “Azerbaijan is on the threshold of an important political event. Parliamentary elections are considered an important step towards renewal and development”, former member of the German Bundestag and the PACE Hakki Keskin told.

He noted that Azerbaijan is a country on the path of democratic development. I believe that the democratic development of Azerbaijan will further strengthen after the parliamentary elections.

Noting that there were always double standards against Azerbaijan, Keskin said: “Being a European politician, I declare that your country has been subjected to Armenian aggression. Azerbaijan takes important steps towards democracy, but the Armenians are more welcomed, because the influence of the Armenian lobby on a number of European politicians is still strong.”