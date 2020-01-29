Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

“Azerbaijan’s democratic development will continue after the parliamentary elections”: Yuli Gusman

| January 29, 2020
1

BAKU, – “Elections play an important role in the development of all societies. I wish the people of Azerbaijan success in the February 9 parliamentary elections.

I believe that democratic development of Azerbaijan would continue after the parliamentary elections”, theatre and film director, Honored Art Worker of Russian Federation and People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Yuli Gusman told.

“I am confident that the elections would be held at the highest level and on the basis of democratic principles”, Gusman stressed.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

1

“Azerbaijan’s democratic development will continue after the parliamentary elections”: Yuli Gusman

BAKU, – “Elections play an important role in the development of all societies. I wishRead More

01

Azerbaijan’s CEC approves appeals to hold exit-poll in parliamentary elections

BAKU, – Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has considered the appeals of organizations wishing toRead More

  • “We hope Azerbaijan would further strengthen after the parliamentary elections”: Shirin Nehamiya Mikhael

  • 467 observers registered in Masalli city election constituency #70

  • FM Qureshi to leave for Kenya on Jan 29 on official visit

  • Security situation in Pakistan normalizing, but needs continued intervention and improvement

  • Text of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s Address to the Oliy Majlis

  • “Participation of young candidates in the elections is a positive sign”: Toghrul Allahverdili

  • “Public interest in elections is quite high”: Fikret Sadikhov

  • Printing of ballots on parliamentary elections kicks off

    • Comments are Closed