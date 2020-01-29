“Azerbaijan’s democratic development will continue after the parliamentary elections”: Yuli Gusman

BAKU, – “Elections play an important role in the development of all societies. I wish the people of Azerbaijan success in the February 9 parliamentary elections.

I believe that democratic development of Azerbaijan would continue after the parliamentary elections”, theatre and film director, Honored Art Worker of Russian Federation and People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Yuli Gusman told.

“I am confident that the elections would be held at the highest level and on the basis of democratic principles”, Gusman stressed.