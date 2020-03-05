Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Azerbaijan’s constitutional court approves parliamentary election results

| March 5, 2020
BAKU, MAR 5 –  Chaired by Farhad Abdullayev, a plenary session of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Republic has approved the results of elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan held on February 9, 2020.

Farhad Abdullayev announced the decision of the Court’s Plenum.

According to the decision, the Constitutional Court approved the results of the elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A meeting of the Plenum of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court kicked off Thursday.

In accordance with Article 86 of the Constitution, the court is considering the verification and approval of the parliamentary elections held in the country on February 9, 2020.

 

