Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Azerbaijani president arrives in Italy for state visit

| February 19, 2020
7

BAKU, FEB 19 –  President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Italy for a state visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the president at Rome Fiumicino International Airport.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by head of the Diplomatic Protocol of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Inigo Lambertini, Italian ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari and other officials.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

7

Azerbaijani president arrives in Italy for state visit

BAKU, FEB 19 –  President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived inRead More

533265_34726340

Exclusive: Myanmar set to be placed on global money laundering watchlist – sources

JAKARTA, FEB 19 (DNA) :  Myanmar is set to be placed on a watchlist by aRead More

  • Russian professor talks Azerbaijan’s development of digital technologies

  • Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Turkey today

  • ‘Every scenario on the table’ in China virus outbreak: WHO’s Tedros

  • India summons Turkish envoy over Erdogan’s remarks on Kashmir

  • 14 children among up to 22 dead in Cameroon massacre: UN

  • First plane carrying Americans from Japan virus ship lands in US

  • Masood praises role of diaspora community for raising awareness on Kashmir

  • Int’l community once again witnessed Armenia’s helplessness: Hikmet Hajiyev

    • Comments are Closed