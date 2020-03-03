Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Azerbaijan president attends opening of newly renovated Shamkir-Abbasli-Narimanli highway

| March 3, 2020
0

BAKU, MAR 03 – President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated Shamkir-Abbasli-Narimanli highway.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the president of the conducted work.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

0

Azerbaijan president attends opening of newly renovated Shamkir-Abbasli-Narimanli highway

BAKU, MAR 03 – President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended theRead More

535001_81937596

Turkey fighter jet downs Syrian warplane over Idlib: monitor

BEIRUT :  A Turkish fighter jet downed a Syrian regime warplane over the northwestern IdlibRead More

  • Pakistan writes to England for Nawaz Sharif’s return

  • The strategic vision of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of ensuring regional security and tackling Afghan problems

  • Modi-led ultra-nationalist Indian regime can threat IWT: experts

  • Events in Modi’s India vindicated Quaid-i-Azam, says Mushahid

  • Int’l experts to attend seminar on “Global Strategic Threat & Response”

  • An address to the world’s religious leaders and parliaments

  • Hotline created for Azerbaijani citizens wishing to return from Iran: Foreign ministry

  • How Uzbekistan contributed to Afghan peace deal?

    • Comments are Closed