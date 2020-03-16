Azerbaijan issues travel warning to citizens on spread of coronavirus

BAKU, MAR 16 – Taking into account that COVID-19 infection is widespread in the world and urgent measures are being taken in this regard on a global scale, including the declared state of emergency in some countries, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry strongly recommends citizens to refrain from foreign visits and carry out these visits only in cases of urgent need.

“We ask our citizens to familiarize themselves with the information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) in this regard and to follow the WHO recommendations in order to protect themselves from novel Coronavirus,” the ministry said.

The Government of Azerbaijan has been taking serious measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and the information on these measures to ensure the health of all our citizens, whether in Azerbaijan or abroad, is regularly circulated by the Operative Headquarter of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We ask our citizens in foreign countries to comply with the quarantine rules on the spread of COVID-19 established by the countries where they are currently, to follow the information provided by the Embassies and Consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan in these countries, and to contact our diplomatic missions for any problems they may face. The hotlines of our diplomatic missions operate in this regard. Our citizens can also contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the following e-mail address: [email protected]

The addresses of all Embassies and Consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan abroad are posted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan (www.mfa.gov.az). Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan permanently or temporarily residing and staying abroad are recommended to register with the consular department of diplomatic missions to receive the necessary assistance in emergency situations and other threats.

In connection with the danger of the spread of COVID-19, mutual visits of the Republic of Azerbaijan and other countries with air and land routes are temporarily suspended. In this regard, information on the mechanisms of returning to the country of our citizens who are abroad and want to return to Azerbaijan will be brought to their attention. Our citizens returning from the countries where COVID-19 infection is spread will be examined and, if necessary, will be kept in quarantine for 14-28 days.

The difficulties we face are temporary, and to overcome them it is necessary that each of us is mobilized and follow certain rules.