AZERBAIJAN ELECTIONS: Voting to be held at 5573 polling stations

BAKU, FEB 05 – “Voting for the February 9 elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held at 5573 polling stations”, Shahin Asadli, the head of the Central Election Commission’s media and public relations department told.

Overall, the elections will cover 125 constituencies. Voting in the country will begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue until 7:00 p.m.

By the decision of the Central Election Commission 5,387,600 ballot papers were printed.

Citizen’s Labor Rights Protection League together with the American organization “AJF & Associates Inc.”, Opinion Monitoring Center, “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation together with the French Institute for Social Research “Opinion Way” will hold exit polls.