Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

AZERBAIJAN ELECTIONS: Voting to be held at 5573 polling stations

| February 5, 2020
0

BAKU, FEB 05 – “Voting for the February 9 elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held at 5573 polling stations”, Shahin Asadli, the head of the Central Election Commission’s media and public relations department told.

Overall, the elections will cover 125 constituencies. Voting in the country will begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue until 7:00 p.m.

By the decision of the Central Election Commission 5,387,600 ballot papers were printed.

Citizen’s Labor Rights Protection League together with the American organization “AJF & Associates Inc.”, Opinion Monitoring Center, “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation together with the French Institute for Social Research “Opinion Way” will hold exit polls.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

DDFFF

Maldives President appoints Ahmed Saleem as Ambassador-at-large

MALE, FEB 5 (DNA) -President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has appointed Mr. Ahmed SaleemRead More

Untitled-1 copy

Nancy Pelosi rips up speech copy on live TV after Trump declines handshake

WASHINGTON, FEB 05 (DNA) :  President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address became aRead More

  • AZERBAIJAN ELECTIONS: Turkic Council delegation met CEC chairman

  • AZERBAIJAN ELECTIONS: Voting to be held at 5573 polling stations

  • Coronavirus infects at least 10 on Japan cruise ship

  • Turkey will respond ‘firmly’ to any Syrian attack: Erdogan

  • Foreign observation mission began its activity in Azerbaijan

  • Democratic and secular face of India is dead, buried: Senator Mushahid Hussain

  • Islamic revolution in Iran penetrates into hearts of Islamic Ummah: Iranian ambassador

  • China seeks effective coronavirus response following initial ‘shortcomings’

    • Comments are Closed