AZERBAIJAN ELECTIONS: Turkic Council delegation met CEC chairman

| February 5, 2020
BAKU, FEB 05  —  Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov has met with the delegation of the Turkic Council which is on a visit to Azerbaijan to observe the parliamentary elections to be held on February 9, Media and Public Relations Department of CEC Secretariat told.

Mazahir Panahov noted that the Central Election Commission has always attached great importance to mutually beneficial cooperation with international organizations.

“Thanks to the close relations with international organizations, the electoral system and electoral practices in Azerbaijan have improved over the years and reached the current level of development.”

Members of the delegation of the Turkic Council thanked for the warm reception at the CEC and inquired about the electoral system of Azerbaijan and the preparatory work for the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Responding to the questions of the delegation, CEC chairman Mazahir Panahov drew their attention to the large-scale projects implemented and the steps taken to ensure excellent organization and holding of free and fair elections to the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

