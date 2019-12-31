Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Australian High Commissioner wishes Pakistan a happy new year

| December 31, 2019
0

ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 (DNA) – The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw has wished Pakistan a Happy New Year.

Speaking on New Year’s Eve, he said: “I wish everyone in Pakistan a very Happy New Year on behalf of the Australian High Commission.

Australia and Pakistan are friends of long standing with our shared Commonwealth heritage, growing people-to-people links and passion for cricket. I hope that in 2020 bilateral relations between our two nations will be even more productive.=DNA

=========

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Australian High Commissioner wishes Pakistan a happy new year

ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 (DNA) – The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw hasRead More

0

  Locals-diplomats nexus misusing luxury car import facility  

 ISLAMABAD: As the government is striving hard to fetch more and more taxes by expandingRead More

  • Uzbekistan safest country to travel and invest

  • Uzbek citizens in Pakistan cast their votes

  • Uzbek elections: Voting process begins at Uzbekistan Embassy in Islamabad

  • Uzbek elections: Intl observers repose confidence in polls arrangements

  • Telenor Pakistan, Serena Hotels bring breakthrough hospitality solution

  • Tashkent Osh Pilaf Center: a must visit place for pullao lovers

  • Int’l community should take notice of state-sponsored atrocities in Palestine: Suri

  • Pakistan has transitioned from victims of terrorism to victors against terrorism

    • Comments are Closed