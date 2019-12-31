Australian High Commissioner wishes Pakistan a happy new year
ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 (DNA) – The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw has wished Pakistan a Happy New Year.
Speaking on New Year’s Eve, he said: “I wish everyone in Pakistan a very Happy New Year on behalf of the Australian High Commission.
Australia and Pakistan are friends of long standing with our shared Commonwealth heritage, growing people-to-people links and passion for cricket. I hope that in 2020 bilateral relations between our two nations will be even more productive.=DNA
