Australian High Commissioner wishes Pakistan a happy new year

ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 (DNA) – The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw has wished Pakistan a Happy New Year.

Speaking on New Year’s Eve, he said: “I wish everyone in Pakistan a very Happy New Year on behalf of the Australian High Commission.

Australia and Pakistan are friends of long standing with our shared Commonwealth heritage, growing people-to-people links and passion for cricket. I hope that in 2020 bilateral relations between our two nations will be even more productive.=DNA

