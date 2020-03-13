Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Australian bowler Kane Richardson quarantined for coronavirus

| March 13, 2020
Australian pace bowler Kane Richardson underwent test for coronavirus after he arrived home from South Africa with a sore throat.

The right-arm bowling star has withdrawn from Friday’s game against New Zealand and was replaced by Sean Abbott as he has been been quarantined for coronavirus.

The 29-year-old apprised the team doctors on Thursday night of his sore throat, which is mild. He was sent back to home for the test.

“Our medical staff are treating this a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson said in a statement.

