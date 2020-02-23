Audit finds irregularities worth millions in Sindh Auqaf deptt

KARACHI, Feb 23 (DNA): The audit authorities in the Sindh province have

found irregularities worth millions in the funds earmarked from the

provincial Auqaf department for the construction works at shrines.

According to an audit report of 2017-18 into the Auqaf department issued

by Auditor General Sindh, it was revealed that no internal audit was

conducted into an amount of Rs 403 million earmarked for the shrines.

“Even there is no record of Rs 39 million released for the Auqaf

department,” the audit said adding that Rs 20 million were released for

construction of an outer wall of the shrine in Dadu but no record was

presented before the audit authorities of its spending.

It said that Rs 18 million were issued for a dispensary at Balwani Chuki

shrine but the authorities remained failed in submitting its expenditure

record.

On 14 February, a Karachi police report submitted with the Sindh High

Court revealed lack of security at the shrines across the city as only

58 cops were deployed at the 313 shrines.

The details were submitted in the response to a plea in the top

provincial court over lack of security arrangements at the shrines. A

report submitted by the Additional Inspector General Karachi on Friday

proved the worst expectations true.

It revealed that around 58 cops are deployed at 313 shrines in the city

and there were at least 131 shrines in the city without the deployment

of any security personnel.

The district-wise division of these religious sites included at least 29

shrines in district East, 41 in Malir and 61 in Korangi.

One of the biggest and most visited shrines in Karachi that is of

Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine only has a deployment of eight to 10

personnel in a single shift.

Giving details of the total number of shrines in the city, the report

said that there are 13 shrines in district South, 45 in district

Central, 71 in district West, 29 in district East, 41 in Malir and 61 in

Kornagi area while 53 shrines are also located in the City area. DNA

