Attock School teacher booked, suspended for corporal punishment

ATTOCK: Jan 15 (DNA) School teacher was booked and suspended from service on Wednesday for subjecting a minor student of inhuman torture and serve punishment in his school for not learning his lesson.

According to sources, 5 years old student of Government high school number 2, went to school where his teacher named Ijaz has subject him serve punishment for not learning his lesson.

Due to torture, the minor has received stick bruises at his face as well as other parts of the body.

As the minor returned home while crying with pain and serve marks of stick on his body, his mother called her brother Qasim where he took the victim to local police station to lodge his compliant.

When contacted, Chief executive officer District education authority Dr Javed Iqbal has said that soon after the incident came in to the notice of the education authorities, a probe committee headed by district officer secondary education was constituted to examine the case and probe the incident.

He said that the inquiry committee has found the said teacher Ijaz as guilty of corporal punishment following which the said teacher was suspended from service and further departmental action under the Punjab employees’ efficiency, discipline and accountability (PEEDA) act has initiated.

Responding another question, he said that as the student and teacher are local, the teacher with the help of elders and notables of the area has made reconciliation with the family of the victim to avert legal action.

He added that there is zero tolerance policy for corporal punishment in schools and such inhuman torture in schools is not bearable and department itself become compliant of the case and registered a case against the said teacher.

Dr Iqbal has said that education department of the directives of deputy commissioner Attock and assistant commissioner Hazro registered a criminal case against the accused teacher under section 328-A Pakistan Panel code- which describes the offence of cruelty to child and its punishment.=DNA

