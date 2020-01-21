Government improving health facilities in hospitals. Deputy Commissioner.

ATTOCK: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Ali Anan Qamar on Tuesday surprised visited in (THQ)Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pindi Gheb and reviewed its facilities.

During his visit Admin Officer (HR) Khurram Khan briefed the deputy commissioner about the functioning of various departments.

The Admin Officer said the hospital was trying to provide free treatment and medicines to patients.

The deputy commissioner also met various patients and asked them whether they were satisfied with facilities being provided in the THQ hospital.

The patients pointed out various deficiencies in the hospital.The deputy commissioner said the government was trying to improve medical facilities in the hospital.

He said the government was taking drastic measures aimed at improving health facilities in hospitals.

The deputy commissioner told the hospital staff to improve their work efficiency. “DNA”