Asad Qaiser constitutes committee on virtual NA session

| April 14, 2020
ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (DNA): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has
appointed a 9-member committee on virtual session of the National
Assembly during the prevalence of corona virus pandemic in the country.

As per ToRs of the Committee, it had been mandated to suggest amendments
in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National
Assembly 2007, if any for holding virtual session of the National
Assembly during prevalence of the corona virus pandemic.

The Committee had also been asked to make recommendation for detailed
working to hold session of the National Assembly during the period of
pandemic. The Committee had also been asked to make any other
recommendations it may deem necessary.

The Committee had been asked to submit its report at the earliest. The
Speaker National Assembly vide notification has the authority to make
any changes in the composition of the committee as and when required.

The Advisor to Speaker on legal and constitutional matters and Addtional
Secretary (Legislation) will act as Secretaries to the Committee. DNA

