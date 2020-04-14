Asad Qaiser constitutes committee on virtual NA session

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (DNA): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has

appointed a 9-member committee on virtual session of the National

Assembly during the prevalence of corona virus pandemic in the country.

As per ToRs of the Committee, it had been mandated to suggest amendments

in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National

Assembly 2007, if any for holding virtual session of the National

Assembly during prevalence of the corona virus pandemic.

The Committee had also been asked to make recommendation for detailed

working to hold session of the National Assembly during the period of

pandemic. The Committee had also been asked to make any other

recommendations it may deem necessary.

The Committee had been asked to submit its report at the earliest. The

Speaker National Assembly vide notification has the authority to make

any changes in the composition of the committee as and when required.

The Advisor to Speaker on legal and constitutional matters and Addtional

Secretary (Legislation) will act as Secretaries to the Committee. DNA

