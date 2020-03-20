Asad Qaiser, Bilawal discuss formation of parliamentary committee

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (DNA): National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser

telephoned Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

and discussed formation of parliamentary committee over coronavirus

outbreak.

Asad Qaiser termed Bilawal’s statement of not doing politics and point

scoring and working with the federal government to combat novel

coronavirus as satisfactory, during the telephonic conversation.

The National Assembly speaker also took the PPP chairman in confidence

on the formation of parliamentary committee over COVID-19 outbreak.

He said that the unity of opposition parties on national issues is very

important. To NA Speaker’s demand, Bilawal assured him of forwarding

names for the parliamentary committee.

Asad Qaiser said that national unity is needed to prevent coronavirus,

adding that other political parties will also be contacted and consulted

on the formation of a joint parliamentary committee.

The parliamentary committee that will include members from both

government and opposition will also put forward suggestions after

review.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has appreciated

political leaders for supporting national narrative on coronavirus.

We have to counter the challenge of coronavirus with unity and by

keeping aside differences, he said.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

while declaring novel coronavirus a serious problem said that there is

no need to point scoring on the issue.

He said that the Sindh government is trying hard to combat against the

deadly coronavirus. We all have to fight the virus and stand united in

this critical time, he said.

Vice-president Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif

said that coronavirus needs to be tackled on all levels.

She said that along with taking precautionary measures and following

medical guidelines, we should also pray in this hour

of trial. DNA

============