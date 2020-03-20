Asad Qaiser, Bilawal discuss formation of parliamentary committee
ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (DNA): National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser
telephoned Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
and discussed formation of parliamentary committee over coronavirus
outbreak.
Asad Qaiser termed Bilawal’s statement of not doing politics and point
scoring and working with the federal government to combat novel
coronavirus as satisfactory, during the telephonic conversation.
The National Assembly speaker also took the PPP chairman in confidence
on the formation of parliamentary committee over COVID-19 outbreak.
He said that the unity of opposition parties on national issues is very
important. To NA Speaker’s demand, Bilawal assured him of forwarding
names for the parliamentary committee.
Asad Qaiser said that national unity is needed to prevent coronavirus,
adding that other political parties will also be contacted and consulted
on the formation of a joint parliamentary committee.
The parliamentary committee that will include members from both
government and opposition will also put forward suggestions after
review.
On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has appreciated
political leaders for supporting national narrative on coronavirus.
We have to counter the challenge of coronavirus with unity and by
keeping aside differences, he said.
Earlier, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
while declaring novel coronavirus a serious problem said that there is
no need to point scoring on the issue.
He said that the Sindh government is trying hard to combat against the
deadly coronavirus. We all have to fight the virus and stand united in
this critical time, he said.
Vice-president Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif
said that coronavirus needs to be tackled on all levels.
She said that along with taking precautionary measures and following
medical guidelines, we should also pray in this hour
of trial. DNA
