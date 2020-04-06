Asad Qaisar writes letter to Larijani

A.M.BHATTI

ISLAMABAD, APR 6 (DNA) – Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaisar has expressed solidarity with Dr. Ali Ardeshir Larijani Speaker of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran and people of Iran, in a letter written on April 6, 2020.

Asad Qaisar said ongoing issue of Coronavirus poses a threat to the well being of the entire humanity, which is all the more reason the world should come together to combat the epidemic disease for safety of our people.

It is with this intent that Prime Minister Imran Khan is calling for lifting of sanctions on Iran.

He assured his Iranian counterpart of Pakistani nation’s complete support in this difficult situation and prayed that brave people of Iran will soon overcome this problem.=DNA

