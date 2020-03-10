Art work of Saudi female artists displayed at national art gallery

ISLAMABAD, MAR 10 (DNA) – Pakistan National Council of the Arts in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Embassy arranged an exhibition “Weaving Threads” at National Art Gallery, Islamabad.

The Saudi Ambassador highlighted the importance and historical strength of cultural relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The Ambassador was also briefed about Pakistani painters, and DG PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed in her welcome address appreciated the Saudi Cultural Ministry and highlighted the role of artists in building the social fabric of societies and bridging cultures.

It’s a unique exhibition as all he artists are Saudi women, this is a first for Pakistan. These women represent emerging freedoms for Saudi women and help women in developing new links with the global art world.=DNA

