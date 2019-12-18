Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Army chief visits SSG headquarters

| December 18, 2019
2133d549-b7e5-4d0f-92bf-681efdc8cbec

 

RAWALPINDI, (DNA)  General Qamar Javed Bajwa Chief of Army Staff visited SSG headquarters on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed
Bajwa on Wednesday the Special Services Group (SSG) is the army s pride
and that the armed forces have brought stability by failing all inimical
forces operating against the country.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the
army chief visited the SSG headquarters where he spoke to soldiers.

He said, “We have brought stability by failing all inimical forces
operating against Pakistan. We shall never let it go at any cost.”

“We have brought stability by failing all inimical forces operating
against Pak. We shall never let it go away at any cost. SSG is our pride
with myriad contributions towards defence of country through its valiant
officers and soldiers since creation of Pak“, COAS.

Gen Bajwa said, “SSG is our pride with myriad contributions towards
defence of country through its valiant officers & soldiers since
creation of Pakistan.”

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

2

Govt to come up with response on Musharraf case after deliberations: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, DEC 18 (DNA)- The PTI core committee on Wednesday which held under the aegisRead More

00000

Pakistan rejects Indian claims of minorities persecution in Pakistan

Pakistan categorically rejects,once again,the Indian Government and senior BJP leadership’s baseless allegations of persecution ofRead More

  • Uzbekistan’s tourism potential is broadcast on screens in Japan’s streets

  • President of Uzbekistan arrives in Japan

  • Army chief visits SSG headquarters

  • Pakistan to help neighbours benefit from CPEC: NA Speaker

  • Commander in Chief Russian Federation Navy visits naval headquarters

  • India has always been an upper caste Hindu state: Zamir Akram

  • CJP didn’t issue any directive to special court, clarifies SC

  • Yearender 2019: Most ‘quirky’ ways Pakistani politicians trolled themselves

    • Comments are Closed