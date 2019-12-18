Army chief visits SSG headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (DNA) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Chief of Army Staff visited SSG headquarters on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed

Bajwa on Wednesday the Special Services Group (SSG) is the army s pride

and that the armed forces have brought stability by failing all inimical

forces operating against the country.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the

army chief visited the SSG headquarters where he spoke to soldiers.

He said, “We have brought stability by failing all inimical forces

operating against Pakistan. We shall never let it go at any cost.”

Gen Bajwa said, “SSG is our pride with myriad contributions towards

defence of country through its valiant officers & soldiers since

creation of Pakistan.”