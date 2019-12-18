Army chief visits SSG headquarters
RAWALPINDI, (DNA) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Chief of Army Staff visited SSG headquarters on Wednesday.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed
Bajwa on Wednesday the Special Services Group (SSG) is the army s pride
and that the armed forces have brought stability by failing all inimical
forces operating against the country.
In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the
army chief visited the SSG headquarters where he spoke to soldiers.
He said, “We have brought stability by failing all inimical forces
operating against Pakistan. We shall never let it go at any cost.”
“We have brought stability by failing all inimical forces operating
against Pak. We shall never let it go away at any cost. SSG is our pride
with myriad contributions towards defence of country through its valiant
officers and soldiers since creation of Pak“, COAS.
Gen Bajwa said, “SSG is our pride with myriad contributions towards
defence of country through its valiant officers & soldiers since
creation of Pakistan.”
Related News
Govt to come up with response on Musharraf case after deliberations: Firdous
ISLAMABAD, DEC 18 (DNA)- The PTI core committee on Wednesday which held under the aegisRead More
Pakistan rejects Indian claims of minorities persecution in Pakistan
Pakistan categorically rejects,once again,the Indian Government and senior BJP leadership’s baseless allegations of persecution ofRead More
Comments are Closed