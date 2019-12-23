Army chief says quest for peace shouldn’t be mistaken as weakness

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa visited the Line of Control on Monday, according to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

According to a tweet by DG ISPR, the army chief visited the LoC, where he also spoke to the troops deployed on duty.

The COAS said that Pakistan’s quest for peace should not be mistaken as weakness.

“There will never be a compromise on Kashmir whatever the cost. We are capable & fully prepared to thwart any misadventure/aggression for defence of our motherland,” the army chief was quoted as saying by the DG ISPR.