Army chief says public safety to be ensured

| April 1, 2020
RAWALPINDI, APR 1 (DNA) – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has said all necessary measures to ensure public safety are being taken.

 

We cannot afford to leave any segment of the society at the mercy of this pandemic. Troops on ground must reach out to citizens in every nook & corner of Pakistan not only to protect them against this pandemic but also for bringing comfort in this hour of distress.

The army chief on Wednesday attended a special briefing at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

He further said only through a coherent national effort we can address all vulnerabilities before they turn into threats.

The planned measures, if implemented timely will contribute to safety and well being of every Pakistani and society at large, COAS reiterated. We must Rise – and rise together irrespective of caste, colour, creed and religion fighting as One Nation.

The task at hand is daunting, but we have overcome difficult situations before. This time the challenge is entirely different. Armed Forces will stand shoulder to shoulder with nation to guard the border between people and COVID-19.

Pakistan Army being part of national effort will not leave any stone unturned for security and safety of people of Pakistan “COAS added.

Forum was briefed about latest situation on containment efforts and enforcement measures against COVID-19 and troops deployment  across the country assisting Federal & Provincial administrations in aid of civil power.

The forum expressed complete satisfaction over the measures taken thus far and also dilated upon future course of action.

The NCOC is serving as a nucleus for one window operation to synergize and articulate national effort against COVID-19, optimise informed decision making and ensure implementation of decisions of National Security Committee ( NSC) & National Coordination Committee( NCC)

Commander Army Air Defence Command, Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman  Khan has been designated as chief coordinator NCOC.=DNA

