Army chief offers fateha for martyred PAF Pilot
LAHORE, MAR 15 (DNA) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited family of Wing Commander Noman Akram Shaheed in Lahore.
COAS prayed for the departed soul and offered Fateha. ” We owe improved peace & stability to supreme sacrifices rendered by our martyrs. Their sacrifices won’t go waste”. COAS said.=DNA
=====
