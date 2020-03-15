Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Army chief offers fateha for martyred PAF Pilot

| March 15, 2020
LAHORE, MAR 15 (DNA) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited family of Wing Commander Noman Akram Shaheed in Lahore.

COAS  prayed for the departed soul and offered Fateha. ” We owe improved peace & stability to supreme sacrifices rendered by our martyrs.  Their sacrifices won’t go waste”. COAS said.=DNA

