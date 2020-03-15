Army chief offers fateha for martyred PAF Pilot

LAHORE, MAR 15 (DNA) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited family of Wing Commander Noman Akram Shaheed in Lahore.

COAS prayed for the departed soul and offered Fateha. ” We owe improved peace & stability to supreme sacrifices rendered by our martyrs. Their sacrifices won’t go waste”. COAS said.=DNA

=====