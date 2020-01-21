Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Army chief lauds services of outgoing Italian ambassador

January 21, 2020
RAWALPINDI, JAN 21 (DNA) – Stefano Pontecorvo, Italian Ambassador to Pakistan paid a farewell call to General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

 

COAS thanked Ambassador for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions towards strengthening Pakistan -Italy relations. COAS also congratulated Ambassador on his appointment as Civil Senior Representative of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Afghanistan.

 

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role for ensuring peace and stability in the region and also pledged to contribute positively towards Afghan peace.=DNA

