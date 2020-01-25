Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Army Chief grieved over Turkey earthquake losses

| January 25, 2020
war-on-terror-to-continue-gen-bajwa-1480543222-8938

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff( COAS) expressed condolences over loss of precious lives due to earthquake in Turkey. Pakistan Army contingent including Special Rescue & Relief team and field medical facilities ready as part of assistance offered by the govt.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

529581_61886562

Foreign funding case: PM Imran challenges IHC decision in SC

ISLAMABAD JAN 25 (DNA) : Prime Minister Imran Khan has Saturday challenged the Islamabad HighRead More

war-on-terror-to-continue-gen-bajwa-1480543222-8938

Army Chief grieved over Turkey earthquake losses

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff( COAS) expressed condolences over loss of preciousRead More

  • Pakistan conveys condolences over loss of lives due to earthquake in Turkey

  • FATF ‘Completely Satisfied’ With Pakistan’s Performance!

  • Old-fashioned system can’t work effectively against corruption: Shehzad Akbar

  • Govt rejects TI report on corruption

  • Japanese senior minister calls of Army Chief Gen Bajwa

  • Has the govt taken a U-turn on Kashmir? Sherry questions

  • Japanese minister all praise for rich cultural heritage of Pakistan

  • Ministry of Interior and UNODC Launch USD 25 Million Programme for Preventing and Countering Terrorism

    • Comments are Closed