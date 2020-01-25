Army Chief grieved over Turkey earthquake losses
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff( COAS) expressed condolences over loss of precious lives due to earthquake in Turkey. Pakistan Army contingent including Special Rescue & Relief team and field medical facilities ready as part of assistance offered by the govt.
