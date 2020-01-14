Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Army chief expresses grief over loss of lives in AJK, Balochistan

| January 14, 2020
0

RAWALPINDI, JAN 14 (DNA) – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) expressed grief on loss of precious lives due to snow slide in AJ&K and Balochistan.

COAS General Bajwa conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and directed for assistance to civil administration for rescue and relief operation.

Army helicopters undertaking operations in snow hit areas of Sharda, Sargan, Bakwal and Taobat.

Pakistan Army Urban Search & Rescue teams evacuating stranded population, Doctors & paramedics,  Tents, blankets, Rations and Medicine being provided to the affected families.=DNA

===============

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

Army chief expresses grief over loss of lives in AJK, Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, JAN 14 (DNA) – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) expressedRead More

527258_72808449

Govt may not entertain MQM plea for Rs 300 billion for Karachi

Naveed Miraj ISLAMABAD, JAN 14 (DNA) -Prime Minister Khan’s government after managing multiple issues onRead More

  • Corps commanders moot says no compromise on national security

  • Hafeez Jalandhari, writer of national anthem, remembered

  • FM Qureshi visits Oman to offer condolences over demise of Sultan Qaboos

  • Uzbek armed forces day celebrated at joint headquarters

  • PM Imran pens letter to Australian PM Morrison offering assistance to overcome bushfires

  • Jordanian princess becomes her country’s first female pilot

  • Punjab govt rejects Sharif’s medical report as basis for bail extension

  • Murad Saeed meets EU Ambassador Androulla Kaminara

    • Comments are Closed