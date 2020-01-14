Army chief expresses grief over loss of lives in AJK, Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, JAN 14 (DNA) – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) expressed grief on loss of precious lives due to snow slide in AJ&K and Balochistan.

COAS General Bajwa conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and directed for assistance to civil administration for rescue and relief operation.

Army helicopters undertaking operations in snow hit areas of Sharda, Sargan, Bakwal and Taobat.

Pakistan Army Urban Search & Rescue teams evacuating stranded population, Doctors & paramedics, Tents, blankets, Rations and Medicine being provided to the affected families.=DNA

