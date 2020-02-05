Armenians in Karabakh eligible to vote in Azerbaijan’s elections
BAKU, FEB 05 – The Central Election Commission (CEC) has issued a statement in connection with the elections.
According to the statement, Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin living in Nagorno-Karabakh have the right to cast their votes during elections in Azerbaijan.
« Maldives President appoints Ahmed Saleem as Ambassador-at-large (Previous News)
Related News
Int’l organizations show great interest in Azerbaijani elections: Yadigar Mammadli
BAKU, FEB 05 — There is little time left for parliamentary elections. Along with theRead More
Armenians in Karabakh eligible to vote in Azerbaijan’s elections
BAKU, FEB 05 – The Central Election Commission (CEC) has issued a statement in connectionRead More
Comments are Closed