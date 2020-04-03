Armed forces fully coordinating with Centre, provinces: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, APR 03 (DNA) – The spokesperson to military media wing, Major General Babar Iftikhar, has said that the armed forces were fully coordinating with the federal and provincial governments to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, was addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan after attending National Coordination Committee’s (NCC) meeting to review measures for containingoronavirus.

The spokesperson prayed for the blessing of Allah Almighty to end the pandemic which has changed global scenario after its spread around the world.

Babar Iftikhar praised services of those fighting on the front line against COVID-19 and clerics for giving a nationwide call of unity among nationals amid the risis. DG ISPR also acknowledged the role of media in war against coronavirus and sought further cooperation to win the battle.

“We will have to fight the pandemic with unity. Prime Miniter Imran Khan is heading NCC and federal minister Asad Umar is chairing National Coordination Centre. Under a comprehensive system, the authorities have timely forwarded instructions after tracking and tracing people and 456 million messages have been sent to nationals through PTA [Pakistan Telecommunication Authority].

“Different areas of the country are being isolated to contain the further spread of the virus besides taking necessary steps and utilising all resources against COVID-19. Armed forces are also assisting for the supplies as per the requirement of the country.”

“National Command and Control Centre is the common platform for the Centre and all provinces which is a one-window operation centre. The military spokesperson said, “Pakistan cannot afford a lockdown for an indefinite period.”

“The country has faced such circumstances after coronavirus pandemic for the first time and we will unitedly fight against it. Armed forces are providing maximum assistance to the Centre and provinces. We are adopting measures after reviewing the situation on a daily basis,” he said.

Maj Gen Iftikhar urged nationals to continue coordination with the state after spending 38 difficult days as the country needs to indiscriminately fight the pandemic. =DNA

