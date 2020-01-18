Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Armed forces day of Thailand celebrated

| January 18, 2020
ISLAMABAD, JAN 20. Maj General Shehzad Ahmed, Ambassador of Thailand and others cutting cake to celebrate Armed Forces Day of Thailand. DNA

 

 

ISLAMABAD, JAN 18 (DNA) – Ambassador of Thailand and Defence Attache hosted a grand reception to celebrate Armed Forces Day of Thailand.

Major General Shehzad Ahmed from Pakistan Army was the chief guest while a large number of diplomats and members of civil society attended the reception.

The Thai deence attaché while welcoming the guests gave a presentation about the Thai armed forces.

Later the guests also witnessed a documentary about history of armed forces of Thailand. The documentary enlightened the audiences about  stages the Thai armed forces under went and their role in nation building.

The guest alter enjoyed traditional Thai cuisines.=DNA

