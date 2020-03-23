APNS urges PM to include media dues in relief package

ISLAMABAD, MAR 23 (DNA) – The All Pakistan newspapers society has called upon the Prime Minister Imran Khan to include payment of media dues in his relief package scheduled to be announced tomorrow.

Hameed Haroon, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretaty general APNS appealed to the Prime Minister to instruct the federal and provincial governments of Punjab and KP to release the advertising dues of the media amounting to approximately Rs 6 billion, on priority basis to enable the crisis ridden media industry to effectively play its role in creating awareness about COVID-19 and combatting fake news.

The APNS office bearers stated in their statement that newspapers are an authentic source of information and in these trying times when things are spinning out of control they are an essential tool to combat fake news and rumour mongering

They requested the Prime Minister to announce this as part of the relief package that he intends to announce on Tuesday.

The newspaper industry is going through an acute financial crisis due to a cut in government advertising and delay in payments of advertising dues, they said. COVID-19 is likely to further aggravate this crisis.

The gesture of the Prime Minister to clear the advertising dues will enable newspapers to play their due role in helping the government to fight against the pandemic crisis.=DNA

==========