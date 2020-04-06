APNS shows reservations on Info Ministry’s notification about ads

KARACHI, APR 6 (DNA) – The APNS has expressed its reservations on the notification issued by the Ministry of Information on April 3 2020 wherein new procedure of release of government advertisements and payment of advertisement bills has been notified.

Mr Hameed Haroon President and Sarmad Ali Secretary General APNS have stated that the mechanism was proposed in the Draft Centralised Advertising Policy which has not yet been finalised through the consultations with the stake holders namely APNS , PBA and PAA as assured by the Ministry of Information. The APNS , PBA and PAA have already submitted their position papers but so far no consultation meeting has been convened by the Ministry.

The APNS reiterated that the unilateral issuance of the notification by the Ministry of Information strongly suggests that the consultation process is meaningless for the Ministry as it has already decided to implement the draft policy inimical to fundamental press freedom.

The APNS office bearers stated that the proposed mechanism is not feasible as presently all government advertising, display as well as classified, is released

by advertising agencies which recover the payment of ads from sponsor departments and clear the dues of newspapers. If the proposed mechanism is enforced by the Ministry, the releasing advertising agencies would be absolved of their responsibility of payment and the newspapers would have to run from pillar to post for recovery of their bills.

The notification while proposing a new mechanism for payment of government advertisements have fixed agency commission of 15% which is in direct contravention of the clear instructions of Competition the Commission of Pakistan that newspapers share trade discount to agencies as per bilaterally agreed rates.

The APNS, therefore urges upon the Ministry to withdraw the above notification and refrain from implementing the new Draft Policy untill it is finalised in consultation with the stakeholders.