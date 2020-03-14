Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Another polio case emerges in Khyber district

March 14, 2020
polio-virus-1

PESHAWAR, MARCH 14 (DNA) : A new case of poliovirus has been detected in a 3-year-old girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district here on Saturday.

As per details, the girl, who was diagnosed with the poliovirus, was previously administered polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign.

This is the seventh polio case reported in Khyber district and 16th in the entire province.

The overall tally of polio cases across the country reaches 29.
On March 12, two more polio cases were detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising the total tally of cases across the country to 29.

As per details, the cases of the crippling disease were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat and South Waziristan area. The 14-month-old minor has been affected by the crippling disease in Lakki Marwat while another polio case has been diagnosed in a 13-month-old boy from South Waziristan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on March 9 lauded role of media for making anti-polio drive successful, ARY News reported.

The SAPM was chairing a meeting to review steps being taken out to eradicate the crippling disease of polio from the country. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zafar Mirza said the government is working on the comprehensive policy to deal polio.

