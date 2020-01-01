Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Annual Exchange of Nuclear Installations and Facilities List between Pakistan and India

| January 1, 2020
In accordance with Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India, signed on 31st December 1988, the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, at 1030 hrs (PST)

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi handed over the list of Indian Nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission at 1100 hrs (IST).

The Agreement contains the provision that both countries inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities on 1st January every year. This has been done consecutively since 1st January 1992.

