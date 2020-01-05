Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Americans Protest against killing of General Qassem Soleimani

| January 5, 2020
Protests in the USA against the government decisions about Iran and the Middle East. American people came to the streets with the mottos like “No War with Iran”, “Trump/Pence out Now” and “Stop Bombing Iraq”.

American protesters are rallying in the streets near the white house and other government agencies and demand for stopping the policies which is leading to a new war in the Middle Easte. They also condemn the US attacks on Iraq that resulted in martyrdom of 10 Iranian and Iraqi commanders and military personnel. American protesters carried banners and placards with the photos of General Ghassem Soleimani and opposed the war act of American government, killing the General.

