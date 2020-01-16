Ambassador of Palestine meets Dy Chairman Senate
ISLAMABAD, JAN 16 (DNA). Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei met with Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala on Thursday.
The ambassador discussed various issues with the deputy chairman of Senate. Both dignitaries agreed to further boost cooperation between the two brotherly countries.
The ambassador thanked Salim Mandviwalla for hosting him and hoped both Pakistan and Palestine will continue to enjoy brotherly relations.=DNA
« Prime Minister Chairs High-level meeting on Kashmir (Previous News)
Related News
Ambassador of Palestine meets Dy Chairman Senate
ISLAMABAD, JAN 16 (DNA). Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei met with Deputy Chairman SenateRead More
PTI leader calls on Chinese ambassador
ISLAMABAD, JAN 16 (DNA) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad and ChineseRead More
Comments are Closed