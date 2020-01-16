Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Ambassador of Palestine meets Dy Chairman Senate

January 16, 2020
Islamabad : Palestinian Ambassador Mr. Ahmed Jawad Rabei condolences with deputy Chairman Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwala on sad demise of his son at Parliament House. NNI, January 16, 2020

 

ISLAMABAD, JAN 16 (DNA). Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei met with Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala on Thursday.

The ambassador discussed various issues with the deputy chairman of Senate. Both dignitaries agreed to further boost cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The ambassador thanked Salim Mandviwalla for hosting him and hoped both Pakistan and Palestine will continue to enjoy brotherly relations.=DNA

