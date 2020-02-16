Ambassador of Japan condoles death of Naeem-ul-Haque

ISLAMABAD, FEB 16 (DNA) – Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has expressed his deepest condolences over the sad demise of Naeem-ul-Haque, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, who breathed his last after battling cancer.

“It was very shocking to learn about the death of Mr. Haque. He was a great human being and a sincere friend of Japan and myself personally.

I feel deeply saddened over his tragic death”, said Ambassador Matsuda in his condolence message here on Sunday.

The Ambassador expressed his deepest sympathies with the family and friends of late Naeem-ul-Haque, saying Allah may grant them patience and courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

The untimely passing away of Naeem-ul-Haque is a big shock for all of us as he was an ardent supporter of Pakistan -Japan friendly relations, said Ambassador Matsuda.=DNA

========