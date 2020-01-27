Ambassador of Kazakhstan attends opening of second Biennale of Contemporary Art

LAHORE, (DNA) – The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Akan Rakhmetullin attended the opening of the second Biennale of Contemporary Art “Between the Sun and the Moon”, in which more than 70 artists from 40 countries participate.

For the first time in this biennale, the works of famous Kazakh artists Almagul Menlibaeva, Zitta Sultanbaeva, Saule Suleimenova, Syrlybek Bekbotaev, Roman Zakharov are presented.=DNA

