Altercation between two Muslim groups in the city of Nankana Sahib

| January 4, 2020
The provincial authorities in the Punjab province have informed that there was scuffle in the city of Nankana Sahib today, between two Muslim groups. The altercation happened on a minor incident at a tea-stall. The District Administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused, who are now in custody.

Attempts to paint this incident as a communal issue are patently motivated. Most importantly, the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged. All insinuations to the contrary, particularly the claims of acts of “desecration and destruction” and desecration of the holy place, are not only false but also mischievous.

The Government of Pakistan remains committed to upholding law and order and providing security and protection to the people, especially the minorities. The opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a manifestation of Pakistan’s special care extended to the minorities, in line with the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

