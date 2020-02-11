Al-Sudais renamed as head of Haram Presidency for 4 years

RIYADH, FEB 11 – Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais has been named head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques for another four years in the rank of a minister.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a royal decree extending the service of Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, for another four years in the rank of a minister.

Al-Sudais thanked the King and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman for the trust reposed in him, saying that the Presidency is receiving great attention from the rulers.

“This concern helped the Presidency to perform its duty with ease and competence. This is in line with the guidance and careful follow-up of the wise leadership in serving the Two Holy Mosques and those visiting them in a way fulfilling the aspirations of the Kingdom’s leadership,” he added.

