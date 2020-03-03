Ajmal Wazir appointed new KP information minister

PESHAWAR, MARCH 03 (DNA) : The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Tuesday appointed Ajmal Wazir Khan as new provincial minister for information.

According to a notification, Shaukat Yousafzai who was earlier serving as KP information minister has been named Minister for Labor and Culture.

Earlier in Feb, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has made major reshuffling in provincial cabinet, notification issued.

As per the notification, nine special assistants and two new ministers had been inducted in the provincial cabinet of KP.

Shahram Khan Tarakai had been made Health minister, Hasham Inamullah, social welfare, Akbar Ayub, Elementary and Secondary Education and Dr Amjad Ali has been given the portfolio of Minerals and Mines minister.

Among other reshuffle: Mr. Kamran Bangash has been assigned portfolio of Local Bodies as a special assistant, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, minister for Rehabilitation and Rescue, Malik Shad Muhammad, minister for Transport , Khalique-ur-Rehman, assistant for Higher Education, Riaz Khan, special assistant for Public Health and Shafiullah Khan has been appointed as Special Assistant on Anti-Corruption.