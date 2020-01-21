AJ&K President Meets Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa
Rawalpindi Jan 21 (DNA): Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) met General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest particularly situation on Line of Control (LOC) and Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) were discussed. COAS assured the President of Pakistan Army’s full support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and its people.
« Iran confirms two missiles fired at Ukraine airliner (Previous News)
Related News
CJCSC ARRIVES AT AIR HEADQUARTERS ON HIS MAIDEN VISIT
General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee arrived at Air Headquarters, Islamabad onRead More
Army chief lauds services of outgoing Italian ambassador
RAWALPINDI, JAN 21 (DNA) – Stefano Pontecorvo, Italian Ambassador to Pakistan paid a farewell call toRead More
Comments are Closed