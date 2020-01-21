AJ&K President Meets Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Rawalpindi Jan 21 (DNA): Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) met General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest particularly situation on Line of Control (LOC) and Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) were discussed. COAS assured the President of Pakistan Army’s full support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and its people.