Air Chief visits residence of martyred Wing Commander Noman Akram

| March 20, 2020
Offering Fateha copy

LAHORE, Mar 20 (DNA): Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid

Anwar Khan on Friday has visited the family of Wing Commander Noman

Akram (Shaheed), who embraced martyrdom in a plane crash last week

during the rehearsal of Pakistan Day parade.

 

The Air Chief offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the

departed soul.

 

Paying tribute to the brave air warrior, he said the martyred pilot laid

down his life for the sacred motherland, adding that his martyrdom would

always be remembered.

 

Earlier, the Air Chief arrived at PAF Base Mushaf, where he visited No 9

Multirole Squadron, the Unit of Wing Commander Noman Akram (Shaheed).

 

The Air Chief also flew an operational training mission in F-16 aircraft

alongside the combat crew of the Squadron. He interacted with the combat

crew and expressed his satisfaction on the operational preparedness. DNA

 

