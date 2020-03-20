Air Chief visits residence of martyred Wing Commander Noman Akram
LAHORE, Mar 20 (DNA): Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid
Anwar Khan on Friday has visited the family of Wing Commander Noman
Akram (Shaheed), who embraced martyrdom in a plane crash last week
during the rehearsal of Pakistan Day parade.
The Air Chief offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the
departed soul.
Paying tribute to the brave air warrior, he said the martyred pilot laid
down his life for the sacred motherland, adding that his martyrdom would
always be remembered.
Earlier, the Air Chief arrived at PAF Base Mushaf, where he visited No 9
Multirole Squadron, the Unit of Wing Commander Noman Akram (Shaheed).
The Air Chief also flew an operational training mission in F-16 aircraft
alongside the combat crew of the Squadron. He interacted with the combat
crew and expressed his satisfaction on the operational preparedness. DNA
