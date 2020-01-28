AIOU to enroll students for short courses till February 21

ISLAMABAD JAN 28 (DNA) : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that it will enroll students for 18 skill-based short courses till February 21.

These courses are aimed at generating self-employment opportunities, enabling the people to earn their livelihood and take part in the country’s socioeconomic development.

The skill-based courses include motor-welding, plumber, electrician, steel fixer, civil surveyor, draftsman, refrigerator and air-conditioner mechanic, computer hardware and software mechanic.

According to Director Admissions, these courses would help enhancing capacity building of the people who are already engaged in technical work.

Duration of these courses would be six months and after their successful completion, special certificates will be awarded to the participants.

Interested applicants have been asked to take admissions in these programs by the stipulated date.

The AIOU said it will charge a minimum fee for these one semester programs.