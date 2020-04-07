Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Ahsan Iqbal demands PM Imran, CM Buzdar resignation over sugar crisis

| April 7, 2020
NAROWAL, Apr 07 (DNA): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior
leader Ahsan Iqbal has demanded resignation of Prime Minister (PM) Imran
Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar over wheat and sugar
crisis.

In a statement released by Ahsan Iqbal, he said that government tried to
make a fool out of public by changing portfolios of ministers.

The PML-N leader said that report has been public for more than 48 hours
but National Accountability Bureau (NAB) hasn’t taken any action.

He also claimed that PM Imran and CM Usman Buzdar are responsible for
flour and sugar crisis and they should immediately resign. DNA

PAKISTAN


