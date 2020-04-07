Ahsan Iqbal demands PM Imran, CM Buzdar resignation over sugar crisis

NAROWAL, Apr 07 (DNA): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior

leader Ahsan Iqbal has demanded resignation of Prime Minister (PM) Imran

Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar over wheat and sugar

crisis.

In a statement released by Ahsan Iqbal, he said that government tried to

make a fool out of public by changing portfolios of ministers.

The PML-N leader said that report has been public for more than 48 hours

but National Accountability Bureau (NAB) hasn’t taken any action.

He also claimed that PM Imran and CM Usman Buzdar are responsible for

flour and sugar crisis and they should immediately resign. DNA

=============