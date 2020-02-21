AG’s remarks against SC judges cost him his job

ISLAMABAD: FEB 21 – Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan had to tender resignation from the coveted post on Thursday for levelling allegations against some members of the Supreme Court bench hearing petitions challenging the filing of presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Though Mr Khan claimed that he had decided to quit on his own in compliance with the demand of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the law ministry said he was asked to do so.

Mr Mansoor, however, disagreed with the government stance that he had been asked to tender his resignation.

former AG said he had withdrawn the statement that had caused the controversy. In reply to a question, he said the statement had been discussed at the government level.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had categorically asked Mr Khan to apologise or produce evidence on the basis of which he had levelled allegations against the members of the bench without naming anyone. The court had, however, restrained the media from reporting the allegations.