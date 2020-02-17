Afghanistan facing severe internal threats: US envoy Khalilzad

ISLAMABAD, FEB 17 (DNA) – United States special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday has said that Afghanistan is facing internal issues.

While addressing the international conference titled “40 years of Afghan Refugees Presence in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity” in Islamabad, the envoy said that US wishes durable peace in Afghanistan for which, the neighbouring countries are also playing major role.

“Making warring factions sit together is a big challenge,” he asserted.

Zalmay Khalilzad further hoped that the agreement between US and Taliban will boost Pak-Afghan trade ties as well.

It is to be mentioned here that the conference was inaugurated by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan while United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, ministers and senior officials from around twenty countries also participated in the event.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad urged the Afghans to seize the moment and end the misery of over 40 years of war.

Khalilzad made the remarks in an online statement following his meeting with President Mohammad Ashraf on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference. He was apparently pointing towards the recent agreement with the Taliban group regarding a seven-day long reduction in violence in Afghanistan.

“Good to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani again today in Munich. We spoke about the opportunity of this reduction in violence and the imperative of preparing for an inclusive Afghan Peace Process. We urge all Afghans to seize the moment & end the misery of more than four decades of war,” Khalilzad said in a Twitter post.

The Afghan and American officials had earlier said the U.S. President Donald Trump has conditionally approved the peace deal with the Taliban group.

The officials further added that Taliban group will have to prove its commitment over a test period of about seven days later this month in a bid to pave the way for the signing of the deal.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Washington is expected to sign a peace deal with the Taliban group on 29th of February, provided that the group uphold their commitments regarding a seven-day reduction in violence. . = DNA