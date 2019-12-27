Accession to WTO is Uzbekistan’s immediate political goal – Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that foreign investment into Uzbekistan will reach US$ 7 billion in the year-end.

The Uzbek leader noted the firm intention to further enhance “the long-term strategic partnership ties” with Japan. He drew attention to the fact that Uzbekistan has rich mineral resources of gold, uranium and copper, and called on Japanese companies to invest in Uzbekistan resources development projects. Shavkat Mirziyoyev gave high appraisal to Japanese high-end technologies which will help manufacture goods with high added value in Uzbekistan. He also mentioned the US$ 6 billion worth of deals signed with Japan during his visit.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev is said to have set the Uzbekistan’s accession to the WTO as the most urgent and important goal, along with cracking down on the rampant corruption in Uzbekistan.

As for Uzbekistan’s foreign policy priorities, Shavkat Mirziyoyev told the publication that the country will give priority to the ties with Central Asian countries and will be expanding “mutually beneficial partnerships ties” with Russia, the USA, China and others.