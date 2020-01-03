Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Abdulaziz Kamilov: The Taliban said they are ready to stop hostilities

| January 3, 2020
A meeting of the international press club was held in Tashkent. During the event, Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov delivered a speech.

“On December 27, we received the news. The Taliban said they are ready to end hostilities, the use of weapons and violence. This decision may open the door for direct negotiations with the Government of Afghanistan. Delegations from both sides will be formed to discuss this issue,” he said.

At the same time, the head of the Foreign Ministry said that the negotiations would last long.

“We cannot say that peace will be established in Afghanistan immediately, because the negotiations will last long, but we hope that the parties will find a solution. It is also worth noting that Uzbekistan is always ready to provide assistance and support to the Afghan people in establishing peace,” he said.

It should be recalled that on August 8 of this year, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with representatives of the political office of the Taliban movement, headed by its leader Mullah Beradar Akhund.

