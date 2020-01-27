Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

74 observers registered in Jalilabad village constituency #68

| January 27, 2020
BAKU JAN 27 – “Preparations for the parliamentary elections to be held on February 9 are successfully underway in Jalilabad village constituency #68,” chairman of the Constituency Election Commission Mehman Rzayev told.

Mehman Rzayev noted that 10 candidates running for the upcoming parliamentary elections have been registered from the constituency with 40,680 voters.

Rzayev said that 74 observers have been registered to monitor the election process.

According to him, web cameras installed in 5 out of 34 stations in the constituency have been made operational.

Underlining their readiness to the elections, the constituency election commission chairman noted that the polling stations were fitted with all necessary equipment.

