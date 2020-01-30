694 international observers pass accreditation in regard with parliamentary elections

BAKU, JAN 30 – Some 694 international observers have passed accreditation in regard with the snap elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament, said Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) at the CEC meeting held today.

M. Panahov noted that the number of international observers is satisfactory.

Remind that the snap elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held on February 9.