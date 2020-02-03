More than 60 OSCE PA members to observe elections in Azerbaijan

BAKU (DNA) -Upon the invitation of the Azerbaijani authorities, OSCE PA will send a delegation of more than 60 observers to monitor the snap parliamentary elections on February 9.

Report informs, citing the OSCE PA press service, that the delegation will monitor elections in Baku and several regions of Azerbaijan.

The OSCE Chairmanship-in-Office has appointed Artur Gerasymov (MP, Ukraine) as Special Coordinator for the OSCE short-term observer mission. Elona Hoxha-Gjebrea (MP, Albania) will head the OSCE PA delegation.

Meanwhile Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 24 times throughout the day in various directions of the front, using large-caliber machine guns, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on unknown hills in Noyemberyan and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located on unknown hills in Gazakh region, and in Goyali village of Gadabay region.

Armenians also fired shots from their posts near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.