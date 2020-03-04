6-members OIC delegation visits Chakhoti, Line of Control
A 6-members OIC delegation headed by Ambassador Yousef Aldobeay, Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary General for Jammu and Kashmir visted Chakhoti, Line of Control (LOC) today.
The delegation was briefed on situation along LOC, Indian Ceasefire violations (CFVs) targeting innocent civilian population along the LOC .
The delegation thanked Pakistan Army latest update along LOC and opportunity to see the situation for themselves.
